DEVELOPMENT: See 4508 California SW design proposal before next week’s review

That’s the packet now available for preview before the third and potentially final Southwest Design Review Board look at 4508 California SW, the mixed-use building planned for the site of Kamei, Lee’s Asian, and Naked Crepe. It’s been a year and a half since we first reported on the plan, which initially had a bigger footprint, but was downscaled before its first SWDRB meeting in August 2018. The proposal is for a 70-foot building – 25 feet below what the site was upzoned to by HALA MHA – with ground-floor commercial beneath 12 lodging units and 58 residential units, mostly studios and 1-bedrooms.

(Rendering by Caron Architecture)

No offstreet vehicle parking is required; the proposal has 17 spaces, plus 69 stalls for bicycles. The project goes before the board at 6:30 pm Thursday, November 7th, at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon). P.S. Here’s our report on the board’s previous review a year ago.