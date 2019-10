Yes, there’s other grocery-store news between the two grand openings! Notes about two WSB sponsors:

METROPOLITAN MARKET: Forest reports that “the west (42nd Ave.) sidewalk and entrance door are taped off this afternoon while the store exterior is being repainted.”

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Big sale the next three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). 20 of the deals are shown on the Thriftway website’s home page.