9 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Bald Eagle photographed Saturday on Alki Point by Gary Jones)

Here’s what’s happening as the first weekend of October wraps up:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Vegetables, fruit, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, more sold by local farmers/makers in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WEST SIDE ARTISTS’ TOUR: 11 am-3 pm, second and final day of this self-guided tour of local artists’ studios. Our preview includes the map and locations.

CROP WALK ON ALKI: Help raise awareness and money to fight hunger by joining in this annual walk, leaving Alki UCC at 1 pm. (6115 SW Hinds)

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: Bring your furry, feathered, scaled (etc.) friend(s) to the West Seattle High School parking lot for this event presented by neighboring St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 1 pm. (3000 California SW)

COMMUNITY ART SHOWCASE OPENING RECEPTION: 2 pm at Southwest Library, “meet your creative neighbors and see their art on display at the Library!” Coffee and dessert provided. (9010 35th SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm in the community room on the east side of Arrowhead Gardens, it’s the monthly meeting of the community volunteers who meet to get updates on the city-authorized tiny-house encampment in southeast West Seattle. All welcome to attend, observing and/o participating with comments/questions (9200 2nd SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 3 pm matinée today at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) for “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Check ticket availability here. (4711 California SW)

MICHAEL TOMLINSON: 6 pm performance at Camp Long Lodge. Advance tickets – buy yours here – required. (5200 35th SW)

SINGER/SONGWRITER SHOWCASE: Featuring David Rodriguez, Sean Crozier, and Joey Vargas, at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by browsing our complete calendar!