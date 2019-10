6 for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday night sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Half a dozen highlights for the rest of your Tuesday …

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Half-day West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) preschool open house, 1:30-2:30 pm at Hallows Church. (3420 SW Cloverdale)

PLAY ULTIMATE: 6 pm at Fairmount Playfield, all welcome. (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ADMIRAL CHURCH REDEVELOPMENT: 7 pm tonight is the church’s “town hall” for community members to hear about redevelopment plans, as previewed here. All welcome. (4320 SW Hill)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Board meeting, community members welcome, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

GET JAZZY: Jazz Open Mic at The Skylark, 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

