FOLLOWUP: Admiral Church announces Town Hall to discuss redevelopment plan

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

Last December, Admiral Congregational Church‘s pastor told the Admiral Neighborhood Association that the church (4320 SW Hill) was mulling redevelopment. Then in July, the church wrote this “open letter” to the community, mentioning they had hired an architect and design firm for a feasibility study. Now – they’re ready to talk with you about the future. Just announced:

Town Hall: The Future of Admiral Neighborhood’s Church

October 8, 7:00 pm After much deep thinking about how to serve the North Admiral community, Admiral Congregational UCC has discerned a preliminary plan for redevelopment. We are at the initial stages of surveying the site and connecting with potential development partners, and we want to keep the neighborhood as “in the know” as possible, with opportunities to share hopes, hesitations, and help as folks feel so moved. Please join us in envisioning a vibrant Admiral neighborhood with a sustainable center for justice and mercy at its heart.

Nothing is on file with the city yet, and pastor Rev. Andrew Conley-Holcom tells WSB they’re likely as much as a year away from getting to that stage. As noted in our previous coverage, the church’s 27,000-square-foot site at is zoned Lowrise 3.