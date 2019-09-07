West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Evening thunderstorm, with power outages

September 7, 2019 8:08 pm
8:08 PM: Lightning, thunder, downpour. Power flickers too but nothing on the City Light map so far. In a short-term forecast alert, the National Weather Service says this could go on another hour or so.

8:18 PM: Two spots now mapped with outages – 35th/Barton (Upper Fauntleroy to the west of there) and The Arroyos. … Lots of tweets capturing the sights and sounds, like this one:

8:34 PM: Thunder and lightning continue. More scattered outages on the City Light map in several West Seattle spots, with at least 200 out.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Evening thunderstorm, with power outages"

  • Go inside September 7, 2019 (8:12 pm)
    Any high school football games at WS stadium or SW Athletic Complex right now?

  • Cjboffoli September 7, 2019 (8:15 pm)
    Seems like Centurylink fiber is out in South Admiral now. First time I’ve had an outage with this service since I got it in 2015. I love electrical storms though. Didn’t realize how much I’ve missed them.

