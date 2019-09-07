WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Evening thunderstorm, with power outages

8:08 PM: Lightning, thunder, downpour. Power flickers too but nothing on the City Light map so far. In a short-term forecast alert, the National Weather Service says this could go on another hour or so.
8:18 PM: Two spots now mapped with outages – 35th/Barton (Upper Fauntleroy to the west of there) and The Arroyos. … Lots of tweets capturing the sights and sounds, like this one:
West Seattle skies awakening @westseattleblog #wawx pic.twitter.com/1OXF6aFEi1
— Casey Agena (@AgenaCasey) September 8, 2019
8:34 PM: Thunder and lightning continue. More scattered outages on the City Light map in several West Seattle spots, with at least 200 out.
