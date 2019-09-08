WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Outages linger post-storm, with a chance of more thunder and lightning

(Saturday night photo by Roy Wilkie)

18 hours after that incredible thunderstorm moved through (WSB as-it-happened coverage here), some damage has yet to be repaired. The Seattle City Light map shows the biggest outage in Fauntleroy is finally over, but other pockets east of The Junction and in the Beach Drive area. Some have also noted cable/internet outages too; Dustin emailed to say he’s been out of Comcast service most of the day and their outage map shows stretches of the Fauntleroy and Roxhill areas are out. And at least one traffic signal was still affected – 35th and Henderson – when we went through around 1:30 pm:

Please remember that a malfunctioning traffic signal means the intersection is an all-way stop. Meantime, be aware that the forecast says there’s a chance of thunderstorms again tonight and/or tomorrow. For now, though, some sunshine, and a rainbow just photographed by Melissa Kegler:

And if you’re interested in a little more scientific detail about what happened last night, weather analyst Cliff Mass updated his storm post.