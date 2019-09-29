WEST SEATTLE FALL FUN: 4 weeks until 2 festivals

The countdown begins! Four weeks from today – on Sunday, October 27th – two of West Seattle’s biggest fall events are back to back.

(WSB photo, Harvest Festival 2018)

First, 10 am-2 pm, it’s the Junction Harvest Festival, including the traditional 11:30 am costume parade led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band, trick-or-treating at noon, the Chili Cookoff to support the West Seattle Food Bank, and a hot-cider-and-cocoa garden. That’s all concurrent with the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, which stays in its usual block that day, but for the festival, the road-closure footprint expands southward oto the Alaska-to-Edmunds block of California, as well as onto Alaska on both sides of Walk-All-Ways.

(WSB photo, Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2018)

Then, 2 pm-5 pm, it’s the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, spanning both sides of the 9100 block of California SW (the church, Y, and schoolhouse, indoors and out) with activities including pumpkin-painting, birdhouse-making, cakewalking, entertainment, and much more.

BONUS: Pre-festival – at 1 pm Caspar Babypants performs at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, launching its new Kindie Fest concert series – watch his site for ticket info.