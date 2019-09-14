WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package thief in pickup

The report and videos are from Michael in Arbor Heights:

Caught this guy on our Nest camera stealing a package from our neighbor’s porch (Friday) at 2:15 PM in a fancy newer-style gray Ford truck. I’ve attached two separate videos, one showing the truck drive into frame, one showing the theft take place. Neighbor has or will be reporting to police. This happened on 32nd Ave SW in between 106th and 105th in Arbor Heights.

Hopefully someone will recognize the truck. Perpetrator was a white male, stocky, bald.