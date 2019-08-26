WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 motorcycles stolen in Admiral

The photos and report are from Stanley:

I had both of my motorcycles stolen from my secure parking spot in the Element 42 Apartment building, 2641 42nd Ave SW. I am a tenant there. Incident number 2019 – 315455

The theft happened August 18, 2:45 AM. At 2:07 AM, a man in a black and white Helly Hanson hoodie approaches the front door (Person 1). He goes to work with a pry bar. He gains entry by 2:12:19

2:13 AM, Person 1 forces entry into the first floor south hallway next to the office. This is that last I saw of Person 1.

2:45:25 AM, two men are seen leaving the garage with my motorcycles. I don’t think that Person 1 is either of these individuals. The guy in black on my Harley has different shoes than Person 1. The person pushing my dirtbike appears to be of a slighter build than Person 1, but they could be the same person, I just don’t know.

I think Person 1 has two tool bags with him. He has what is possible a Bellevue High duffel bag under his right arm, and he appears to have something on like a backpack under his hoodie. I think this because of his big humpie back in image “Capture 2”.

Stolen:

2006 Harley Davidson FXDWGI – Dyna Wide Glide, Yellow

2017 KTM 500 EXC-F, Orange