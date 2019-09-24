WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire report investigated; drug suspect out; weekend mystery solved

Three notes tonight in West Seattle Crime Watch:

GUNFIRE REPORT INVESTIGATED: We just went over to South Delridge to investigate a report of police investigating possible drive-by gunfire. We found officers near 16th and Cambridge; they told us they had not found any evidence of gunfire so far – no shell casings, property damage, and/or victim(s).

DRUG SUSPECT OUT: Thanks to the tipster who spotted this even before we made our nightly jail-register check. One day after being charged, High Point drug suspect Richard S. Schaan is out of jail. He posted bond tonight on $50,000 bail.

WEEKEND MYSTERY SOLVED: On Saturday night, we got a few tips about police searching parts of Gatewood and Sunrise Heights with a K9 team. We spotted them on SW Thistle but despite driving several blocks in areas where the tipsters had seen police, we never found the original scene.

No related call turned up on Tweets by Beat, either. But an emailed question on Sunday finally revealed the original scene, and we were able to find out from SPD today that it was a case of domestic violence – those are usually kept off the public logs. The suspect they were seeking was finally found and arrested in White Center and booked into jail.