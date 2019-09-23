WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Drug suspect charged; intruder with dog; mystery shoes; 911 info

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

DRUG SUSPECT CHARGED: Continuing to follow up on the search warrant and arrest in High Point last week, we have charging documents from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, filed today. 47-year-old Richard S. Schaan is charged with two drug felonies. He remains in the King County Jail, bail set at $50,000, with an arraignment hearing scheduled October 7th. (The photo at right is from the Department of Corrections, which had it on record from time he served in 2010.)

BACKYARD BREAK-IN: From Laura near 22nd/Barton:

Back yard was broken into (Sunday) evening around 7 pm. We believe this is Jessica Detrick based on neighbors recognizing her from past incidents.

The dog is the giveaway here, as compared to past coverage here.

SOMEWHERE THERE’S A BAREFOOT TRESPASSER: Ashley southwest of The Junction wondered if this somehow connects to anything else nearby:

We woke up to these shoes under our patio table and clearly this person sat at the table for a while. Haven’t noticed anything missing. I wanted to let you know to see if anything happened to those around us. We live off Dawson and 47th.

BLOCKWATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK TOMORROW: You don’t have to be a captain or even in a Block Watch at all to attend – all are welcome at Tuesday’s meeting, 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), featuring a guest from the city’s 911 center.