TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch; Dearborn closure begins

September 12, 2019 7:29 am
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:29 AM: Good morning!

DEARBORN CLOSURE BEGINS: Today’s traffic headline is the start of the Dearborn closure for demolition of a remaining section of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. This means that if you are traveling on NB 99 and exiting just before the tunnel, you’ll continue onto Alaskan Way; NB buses are rerouted too.

This is all supposed to be done by September 22nd.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: 7:10 pm Mariners vs. Cincinnati, so the West Seattle Water Taxi again runs into the late evening.

