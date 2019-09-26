FOLLOWUP: Columbia Street Pathway downtown to be done by December

Update from SDOT on another piece of the puzzle for getting between here and downtown via Metro – the Columbia Street “Pathway” is now expected to be done by December:

We’re working with King County Metro to install a two-way transit pathway on Columbia St between 1st Ave and 3rd Ave by December 2019. This pathway will support all-day transit service between West Seattle and downtown Seattle by creating an efficient and reliable route for buses to access the new Viaduct-free Alaskan Way in early 2020, relocating these routes from 1st Ave and 4th Ave.

These changes are crucial to the next step in opening up the Waterfront for transit use and are the final step of the larger project to reconstruct Columbia St to accommodate two-way transit operation.

More information is available in our Two-Way Columbia Street Transit Improvements flyer.