Dogs, development, and more for your West Seattle Monday

(Hummingbird sipping from salvia, photographed by Susan Romanenghi)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, as the last week of summer begins

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Noon-6 pm mobile blood drive outside Admiral Safeway – walk-ups welcome but note that it’s closed 2-3 pm for a break. (2622 California SW)

TAKE YOUR DOG SWIMMING! 5-7 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, it’s the first swim in this year’s Dog Days. Dogs only, not you. The club does this every year as a swim-team fundraiser after people-swimming season ends, before the offseason pool cleaning. (11003 31st SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE DEVELOPMENT MEETING: The Early Community Outreach for Design Review meeting for 9 townhouse/rowhouse units at 9402 18th SW is at the White Center Library, 6 pm. If you can’t get there, a survey about the project remains open, too. (1409 SW 107th)

MONDAY NIGHT MEDITATION: The series continues tonight at Sound Yoga (WSB sponsor), 7 pm; drop-ins welcome – info here. (5639 California SW)

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: At The Skylark, free, all ages, with prizes! 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)