DEVELOPMENT: Preview Harbor Avenue 32-unit rowhouse project before Design Review Board meeting

(Rendering, packets by Fischer Architects)

Two and a half years after the first Southwest Design Review Board look at 3257 Harbor SW and its adjacent sites, the project goes back before the board tomorrow (Thursday, September 19th). The “North Parcels” are proposed for 15 rowhouse units and 15 offstreet parking spaces, the “South Parcels” for 17/17. Here are the design packets:

Public comment will be accepted at the meeting, which starts at 6:30 pm Thursday at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon). Some already has been received in writing/email, as summarized by assigned city planner Sean Conrad in this pre-meeting memo (PDF). This isn’t the first proposal for the site – back in 2014, a ~90-unit proposal went part of the way through Design Review.