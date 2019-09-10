DEVELOPMENT: Construction starting soon at 1250 Alki SW

(WSB photos/video) (WSB photo, October 2018)

Almost a year after that house was moved from the future-development site at 1250 Alki SW, the project has yet to begin, with graffiti and weeds marking the rest of the site. But that’s about to change – the developers have just sent official notice that they’ve received their building permit. According to Ming Fung of Vibrant Cities, they expect to start construction within 45 days and “In the meantime, we will move as quickly as possible on the demolition.” The site originally held five houses (another one was moved in January 2018) and was proposed to become a 125-unit apartment building but that has since morphed into a 40-condo project to be called Infinity Shore Club Residences;