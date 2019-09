(WSB photo)

12:15 PM: The emergency response for what’s reported as a flipped-car crash is blocking SW Holden near 13th SW in Highland Park. Avoid the area. We’re on the way to find out more.

12:25 PM: Photo added. Two vehicles involved; no one hurt. Tow truck’s on scene, so street will likely reopen soon.

12:40 PM: Officers at the scene just told dispatchers that Holden has reopened both ways.