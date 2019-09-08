8 for your West Seattle Friday

(Surfbird, just back from breeding season in Alaska, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s up as we head toward the last weekend of September:

BINGO! Every Friday, you can play at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 11 am-2:30 pm, as long as you’re at least 18. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE FALL NIGHT MARKET: Shop local artists, makers, and bakers at this “curated pop-up market” at Duos, 5-9 pm. (2940 SW Avalon Way)

FOOTBALL: Tonight’s home game at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) is the Chief Sealth International High School homecoming game vs. Ingraham. Early kickoff – 5 pm. Meantime, the game at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) tonight is Garfield vs. Seattle Prep.

LAST CHANCE TO HELP FIREFIGHTERS ‘FILL THE BOOT’ FOR MDA: Until 5 pm tonight, it’s the final day of West Seattle firefighters are in The Junction, collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (California/Alaska)

CITIZENS OF EARTH: Acoustic trio at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain again tonight for the new production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), by Dominique Morisseau:

When the tough, independent Nina is visited by her father, a former revolutionary in the Black liberation movement, she can’t tell what he’s after–a fix to their broken relationship, or the cache of letters that ties their fates together. As father and daughter circle one another, old wounds are revealed, generational differences exposed, and blazing truths laid bare.

Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Brian Di Julio & the Love Jacks, and Rain City Rewind, 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Kiro Skiro, David Kelly, and guests, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … via our complete calendar.