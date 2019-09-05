5 for September’s first West Seattle Tuesday!

(View from Alki Point Lighthouse window on final day of tours, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Weekly lunch meeting, noon at Alki Masonic Center. Speaker list here; other info in our calendar listing. (4736 40th SW)

EARLIER ULTIMATE: West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee‘s weekly all-welcome Tuesday night session moves to 6 pm starting tonight, at Fairmount Playfield. All welcome! (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: Help advocate for safer bicycling around West Seattle! WSBC welcomes all to its monthly meeting, 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House in High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

TOASTMASTERS: 6:30 pm at The Kenney (WSB sponsor), local Club 832 meets and welcomes your visit to “a non-profit educational organization that teaches speaking and leadership skills.” (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

OPEN MIC AT THE PARLIAMENT: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. Hosted by Joey V. (4210 SW Admiral Way)