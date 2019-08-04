YOU CAN HELP! Planning time for next month’s World Music Festival

(July 2018 video courtesy Kim Barnes)

Last summer, that community duo played music from Burkina Faso at a Roxhill Park community barbecue. Now – as you might have seen in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – a World Music Festival is planned for the park next month, and Seattle Parks just announced how you can help shape it:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a free community music festival on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Roxhill Park (2850 SW Roxbury St.) and we invite participation by the community in planning the event.

What activities would you like to see at the festival? What music or musicians can you recommend? What organizations would you like to have represented? Please come to one of the planning meetings listed below, or contact Randy Wiger with your ideas: Randy.Wiger@seattle.gov or 206-684-0775.

Planning meetings’ dates – everyone is welcome to attend! The meetings will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Roxhill Park at the picnic tables by 29th Ave. SW.

Thursday, August 8

Monday, August 12

Thursday, August 22