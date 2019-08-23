West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; advance alerts

August 23, 2019
6:52 AM: Good morning!

BRIDGE WORK TONIGHT/TOMORROW: As announced by SDOT, work is planned on the eastbound bridge tonight and tomorrow.

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR AVALON/35TH PROJECT: The newest weekly update includes a warning of intersection closures ahead, plus work outside the zone.

STADIUM ZONE: The Mariners are back home starting tonight, 7:10 pm game against Toronto, followed by fireworks.

  • Kyle August 23, 2019 (7:08 am)
    Mariners game tonight, plus Friday. Expect 1st Ave to get jammed for the afternoon commute. Did Metro share any results from their test last week?

