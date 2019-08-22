AVALON/35TH PROJECT: What’s ahead – including work outside regular project zone

The weekly Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project update from SDOT includes a schedule for some work outside the basic project zone – the treatment on the steep SW Charlestown hill west of California SW. Also, early warning of a weekend closure of the 35th/Avalon intersection. Here’s the full update:

Asphalt base paving is complete on the north side of Zone C (SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW) and crews have begun excavating on the south side of Zone C.

Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St)

We are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

· Finishing concrete paving work on the new bus island at SW Yancy St this week

· Completing curb ramp and sidewalk work at SW Charlestown St. SW Charlestown St should reopen as soon as the end of this week.

· Rebuilding the sidewalk on the west side between SW Bradford and SW Charlestown streets

Zone C (SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW)

We are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Genesee St and 35th Ave SW, including:

· Demolishing and excavating the road base on the south side of the road this weekend and next week

· Maintaining daytime driveway access when safe and feasible during the workday. If you need to leave your driveway, please plan for delays of up to 1 hour. We encourage you to speak with our crews to check when excavation will take place near your property.

· Placing steel plates or building temporary driveways between 5 and 7 PM to maintain evening access

· Paving the north side of the road is anticipated for Friday, August 30. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

· There will be no driveway access on August 30 from 7 AM to 7 PM

· If you need access to your car, plan to park on side streets the night before. You will not be able to use your driveway while the pavement cures.

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

We are continuing work on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

· Concrete paving on the west side of the street this week This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

· SW Snoqualmie St remaining closed for staging

While we are not conducting work in Zone B until we return to complete final paving, you may see private projects restricting parking and utilizing traffic control.

35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection:

To rebuild the concrete roadway, we will be closing the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way. The 35th Ave SW and Avalon Way SW intersection must be rebuilt to extend the useful life of the road, make utility upgrades, and make transit improvement for people walking, bicycling, driving, and riding the bus. Closing the intersection will allow us to complete this work as quickly and safely as possible. This intersection closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

· The intersection will be closed from Friday, September 6 at 9 AM to Monday, September 9 at 6 AM, weather depending

· Metro buses will be allowed southbound on 35th Ave SW from Fauntleroy between 3 PM and 7 PM on Fridays to assist with the evening commute

· This work will take up to 3 weekends

· Please visit our website for more information

· Please follow posted detour routes, see map above

High Friction Surface Treatments

In the next few weeks, crews will be placing high friction surface treatments on SW Genesee St and Charlestown Ave SW.

· Crews will be working on SW Genesee St from SW Avalon Way to 30th Ave SW. One lane of traffic will be maintained, with flaggers present to direct traffic in each direction.

· Crews will be working on Charlestown Ave SW from 46th Ave SW to 47th Ave SW. Charlestown will be closed to through traffic from 45th to 48th. Please follow posted detour routes.

· Work is expected to take place on both SW Genesee St and Charlestown Ave SW on August 28-29 and September 3-6 from 9 AM to 3 PM