9:54 PM: If you’re headed outbound, be aware you won’t be able to get to Highway 99 from the eastbound bridge for a while because of a crash:

UPDATE: The off-ramp to SR-99 NB from West Seattle Bridge EB is currently blocked. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/35OVLcs5dN — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 28, 2019

10:17 PM: SFD has closed the call, which means fire/medic units have all left the scene.

10:50 PM: All clear at the scene, per SDOT.