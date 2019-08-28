SLOW BUSES: Metro, SDOT to unveil plan Thursday

As promised at Monday’s tunnel-toll announcement, Metro and SDOT have come up with a plan to address the slowness of West Seattle (etc.) bus routes, and plan to unveil it at a media briefing at midday tomorrow. They “will detail efforts to improve transit travel times and reliability for West Seattle bus riders on routes 21x, 37, 55, 56, 57, 113, 120, 121, 122, 123, 125, and the RapidRide C Line,” according to the preview. And they “will also discuss lane changes and signal-timing improvements to keep people and goods moving through this chapter of the Seattle Squeeze.” We’ve been covering the bus trouble here for more than a month, since readers started pointing out the worsening downtown jams, particularly during the southbound pm commute.