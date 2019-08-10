UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in North Admiral

August 10, 2019 5:47 pm

5:47 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a possible house fire in North Admiral, 1600 block of Palm SW [map]. Initial report: Smoke in a closet. Updates to come.

5:54 PM: Turns out to have been a false alarm; per radio exchange, the smoke is from something “next door” and not a problem.

