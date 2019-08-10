UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in North Admiral
August 10, 2019 5:47 pm
5:47 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a possible house fire in North Admiral, 1600 block of Palm SW [map]. Initial report: Smoke in a closet. Updates to come.
5:54 PM: Turns out to have been a false alarm; per radio exchange, the smoke is from something “next door” and not a problem.
Related
-
FOLLOWUP: North Admiral fire started in Christmas tree, SFD says
Five days after that early-morning fire gutted a North Admiral house and damaged one next door (WSB coverage here), SFD…
-
FOLLOWUP: Port reminder that window for Terminal 5 pile driving opens next week
(Display from July 10th ceremonial groundbreaking at T-5) The Port of Seattle/Northwest Seaport Alliance is reminding neighbors today that the…
-
SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Ranger and the Re-arrangers, plus a special guest
(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Cloudy and a bit cool last night, but that didn’t keep the audience away from…