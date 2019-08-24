Run4Food kicks off West Seattle Beer & Music Festival’s second day

The West Seattle Beer & Music Festival‘s second day is under way – but first, a toast to this year’s beneficiary, the West Seattle Food Bank! Those toasting were participants in this afternoon’s fundraising fun run, the .5K Run4Food. Festival organizer Joe Jeannot led the refreshing celebration at the finish line:

The run was literally around the block where the festival’s happening, at the Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) in The Junction:

Participants included the WSFB’s tireless executive director Fran Yeatts, who feigned fatigue at the finish line:

Go here to see what’s happening at the festival through 10 pm; it’s followed by the second-night #NotDoneYet afterparty until 1 am. (Dogs are welcome at the WSBMF until 7 tonight.) Ticket info’s here. Community co-sponsors are listed here (including WSB).