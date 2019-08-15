West Seattle, Washington

“We’ve got some great dancing going on up here!” enthused one of The Highsteppers‘ singers between songs, referring to the youngest audience members:

Most of what they have performed so far is from those kids’ grandparents’ day – classic R&B, Motown, soul hits – but great music cuts across generations, and that’s what they’re doing tonight in the second-to-last Summer Concerts at Hiawatha show:

This is on at the east lawn of Hiawatha Community Center until 8, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with community co-sponsors including WSB. Free. More later!

2 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: The Highsteppers @ Hiawatha"

  • CJD August 15, 2019 (7:43 pm)
    The WS Turkey came to hang out and hear the music too!

    • WSB August 15, 2019 (7:47 pm)
      We heard! Got some pics but they’re on our big camera so we can’t add until we get back to HQ.

