HAPPENING NOW: The Highsteppers @ Hiawatha

“We’ve got some great dancing going on up here!” enthused one of The Highsteppers‘ singers between songs, referring to the youngest audience members:

Most of what they have performed so far is from those kids’ grandparents’ day – classic R&B, Motown, soul hits – but great music cuts across generations, and that’s what they’re doing tonight in the second-to-last Summer Concerts at Hiawatha show:

This is on at the east lawn of Hiawatha Community Center until 8, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with community co-sponsors including WSB. Free. More later!