FRIDAY: Another West Seattle lemonade-stand fundraiser for immigrant/refugee families

The photo and announcement were sent by Randee:

Immigrant Families Together has put a call out to kids for lemonade stands to raise money for immigrant families. The kids at Taproot School are answering that call.

From 3:30 to 5:30 at the Fauntleroy Ferry terminal on August 9th, the families from Taproot School will be selling lemonade with all proceeds going to Immigrant Families Together. We want to not only raise money, but also to raise awareness and to inspire others to have their own stands to raise money for Immigrant Families Together.

Immigrant Families Together is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization working to keep families together by providing bond money for parents, legal services, safe housing, clothing, food, cellphones among other vital services to help families have the best possible chance at receiving asylum.

For more information about how to help immigrant families stay together, hosting your own lemonade stand and to donate directly, please go (here).