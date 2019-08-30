West Seattle, Washington

31 Saturday

68℉

COLMAN POOL: Extra postseason weekends, too

August 30, 2019 10:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

(WSB file photo of Colman Pool)

The Labor Day holiday weekend marks the end of outdoor Colman Pool‘s seven-day-a-week summer season – but remember that extra postseason weekends will extend operations into late September. This year, after local swimmers pushed for a longer season, and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold got extra funding for it, the pool opened for two preseason weekends before Memorial Day, and it will be open for three postseason weekends after Labor Day: September 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. Here’s the full schedule.

Share This

No Replies to "COLMAN POOL: Extra postseason weekends, too"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.