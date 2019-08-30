COLMAN POOL: Extra postseason weekends, too

(WSB file photo of Colman Pool)

The Labor Day holiday weekend marks the end of outdoor Colman Pool‘s seven-day-a-week summer season – but remember that extra postseason weekends will extend operations into late September. This year, after local swimmers pushed for a longer season, and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold got extra funding for it, the pool opened for two preseason weekends before Memorial Day, and it will be open for three postseason weekends after Labor Day: September 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. Here’s the full schedule.