9 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Osprey and Bald Eagle, photographed by Danny McMillin)

Ahead for your Sunday:

WS FARMERS’ MARKET, WITH COOKING DEMONSTRATION: 10 am-2 pm market as always, this time with a 10:30 am-noon cooking demonstration by vegan-cookbook author Sapana Chandra. Look for the Seattle Public Library tent.(California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

PASTOR’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY: Join First Lutheran Church of West Seattle in celebrating Rev. Ron Marshall‘s 40th anniversary of ministry here. 10:30 am worship, 11:45 am lunch, more info here. (4105 California SW)

ALKI BEACH PRIDE: 11 am-7 pm beach party celebrating Pride, with music, food trucks, and more. All ages. (2701 Alki SW)

DAY OF HEALING BELL-RINGING: As previewed here, West Seattle’s St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church plans to ring its bells at noon as part of a nationwide commemoration of the day 400 years ago when the first enslaved Africans were brought ashore in English-occupied North America. (3050 California SW)

FRAUD PREVENTION SEMINAR: 12:30 pm at Admiral Church, free. (4320 SW Hill)

2ND-TO-LAST CHANCE TO TOUR THE LIGHTHOUSE: After today, you have just one more chance to tour Alki Point Lighthouse this summer! 1-4 pm is today’s window for free tours – get there by 3:45 pm. Free. (3201 Alki SW)

THE TURBOS: Rocking C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SOCCER FOOD DRIVE: 5-8 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield, bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank and enjoy soccer-related games and activities with Highline Premier FC. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

OPEN BLUEGRASS JAM: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern, singers and instrumentalists welcome. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK … by browsing our complete calendar.