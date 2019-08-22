West Seattle church to participate in Healing Day National Bell Ringing on Sunday

This Sunday marks 400 years since the arrival in English-occupied North America of the first ship carrying enslaved Africans, and there is a call for bell-ringing as part of a Healing Day. St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in West Seattle has announced it’s participating:

The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist will join other churches and organizations across the country and ring our bell for one minute at 12:00 noon this Sunday, August 25 to honor the enslaved Africans who landed in 1619 at Port Comfort in Hampton, Virginia. The site is now part of Fort Monroe National Monument, which is leading the national bell ringing ceremony.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has encouraged Episcopal churches across the country to take part. More on that here.

To learn more about Fort Monroe, and the significance of bells as symbols of freedom, healing and reconciliation, (go here).