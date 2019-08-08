8 for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Spotted Towhee ready for takeoff, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Until noon, drop in at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to join in. (5612 California SW)

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Seattle Parks says afternoon sun and 70+ temps are expected, so it will open the pools: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm – last day of the season for that one. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

ARTS & CRAFTS STUDIO: Parents/caregivers and kids 2-10 are welcome to drop in at Delridge Library 1-3 pm to work on a weekly art project. Free. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, 4-6 pm, the new West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor)-operated half-day preschool location at Hallows Church welcomes prospective families. (3420 SW Cloverdale)

FREE BARBECUE: The Kenney (WSB sponsor) welcomes you for a summer barbecue on its park-like back lawn, with free food and live music, 5:30-7 pm. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s series of free Thursday night concerts continues with The Highsteppers. Bring your own chair/blanket! (Walnut/Lander)

PLAY GAMES WITH WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: 6:30 pm at Meeples Games, the Timebank invites you to a fun meetup. RSVP required as there’s a space limitation – info’s in our calendar listing. (3727 California SW)

CEPHALOPOD: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern – “Charlie Akeley’s superstar funk/jazz jam band featuring Thaddeus Turner, Joe Doria, and Chris Poage plus guests” – $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

