7 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Myrtle Reservoir Park, photographed by WSOwl, shared via WSB Flickr Group)

Highlights as we welcome a new month:

BLUE ANGELS: They’ll be flying for two practice sessions today, first one starting at 11 am. Remember that the I-90 floating bridge will NOT be closing while they’re up, and that if you’re going to go watch the takeoff preps at the Museum of Flight, they’re parked in a different area that requires admission, unlike years past.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.1 feet at 11:41 am, so Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Lincoln and Constellation Parks 9:30 am-1:30 pm.

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 11:30 am, bring the little ones to meet firefighters and learn about safety at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

AVIATION PROGRAMS OPEN HOUSE: Learn about what you can study at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. (6000 16th SW)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, this week’s free concert is headlined by Alec Shaw. Bring your own chair/blanket. Presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with community co-sponsors including WSB. (Walnut/Lander)

BILL DAVIE: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

HIGHLINE BEARS: Third-to-last home game of the season is a fundraiser to fight cancer, 7:05 pm vs. Puget Sound Senior Baseball League at Steve Cox Memorial Park. (1321 SW 102nd)

