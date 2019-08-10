10 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Woodland Skipper, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Welcome, weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR: Start your weekend by shopping local artists/crafters’ creations during this one-day event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 8 am-2 pm. (5612 California SW)

GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) invites you to the free Saturday group run, leaving the shop at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers and Paddlers‘ annual race from Alki to Blakely Rock and back, 7 miles, starting at 9 am. (2701 Alki SW)

CELEBRATION FOR MARGARET MIAULLIS: Stop by the West Seattle Eagles 1-4 pm to wish Margaret Miaullis a happy 100th birthday! (4426 California SW)

SABAR IN THE PARK: 1-7 pm at Westcrest Park, two 2-hour dance classes with a 2-hour drum class inbetween, “featuring traditional Sene-Gambian West African music.” (9000 8th SW)

AXE THROWING: Haven’t tried it yet? Your chance is today at Ounces, 1-4 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL: Day 2 of the second annual WSBMF begins with doors opening for VIP ticketholders at 1:30 pm, general admission at 3 pm. Music and beer lineup here; even more info’s on the ticketing page here. Dogs allowed today, 3-7 pm. Special highlight – .5K Run4Food at 2:45 pm, raising $ for the festival’s spotlight beneficiary West Seattle Food Bank. And the 10 pm #NotDoneYet afterparty! It’s all happening at Alki Masonic Center. WSBMF community co-sponsors include WSB. Attendees must be 21+. (4736 40th SW)

PAUL GERARD: “Golden voice and heartfelt lyrics” – hear for yourself at C & P Coffee Company, 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

TYRONE HASHIMOTO: His “first official performance” at Kenyon Hall! 7:30 pm. More info (including ticketing) in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

FLOORED FACES & GUESTS: Psychedelic rock starting at 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)