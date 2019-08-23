HAPPY 100TH: Celebration Saturday for ‘Queen of West Seattle’ Margaret Miaullis

You are invited to an event tomorrow (Saturday, August 24th) in honor of Margaret Miaullis turning 100. The announcement:

Margaret is a 72-year resident of West Seattle and has been active in the community for many years.

She was the owner of Margaret’s Apparel in The Junction for 38 years, retiring in 2003 at age 83. During those years, she belonged to the West Seattle Chamber and Junction Merchants Association, where she did all the promotions for The Junction including the merchants’ sidewalk sales; which she turned into the West Seattle Street Festival and did all the coordinating of the festival for 21 years. Margaret was known as the “Queen of West Seattle.”

Margaret received many awards for her work in the community, including the 2005 Hall of Fame induction from the Washington Festival and Events Association. “Making a difference in West Seattle.” She was on the board of the West Seattle Senior Center for several years. Cooked meals at the center, among many other things. Was an avid golfer and captain of the West Seattle women’s golf club/team. Also, sponsored and bowled on a team at West Seattle Bowl since the 1950s. Since her retirement, for the past 15 years, she has been doing fundraising to benefit the American Cancer Society/WS Discovery Shop, raising over $40,000 and going strong.

In honor of her 100th Birthday, there will be an open house on Saturday, August 24th, from 1 pm to 4 pm at the West Seattle Eagles. Stop by and wish her a Happy 100th!!!