YOU CAN HELP! West Seattle Helpline’s temporary Clothesline closure, move

The West Seattle Helpline‘s clothing bank Clothesline is about to close temporarily for its move and is hoping you (or someone you know) can help:

As the West Seattle Helpline moves the Clothesline to its new location, the Clothesline will be closed July 12th to July 29th. We are also still looking for volunteers to help with the move July 15-18 and 22-25! This would be a great way for those in high school to get their service learning hours as well! If you are interested, please sign up here.