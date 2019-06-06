FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Helpline’s plan for move to new Clothesline home

As first reported here last month, the West Seattle Helpline‘s clothing bank Clothesline is moving from one West Seattle Christian Church-owned building to another because of redevelopment plans for its current site. The official announcement, with new details and a call for volunteer help, has just arrived:

The West Seattle Helpline will be moving the Clothesline, West Seattle’s free all-ages clothing bank, to a new location at 4425 41st Ave SW. This is only one block away from the current location and will be accessible from the same major bus lines. We are grateful for our friends at the West Seattle Christian Church for their dedication to the Clothesline and providing this new space!

When the West Seattle Helpline first opened our doors 30 years ago, the Clothesline was just a small corner in the office. The Clothesline grew to a full-sized clothing bank in 1995, offering free clothing to our neighbors of all ages. Last year over 1,500 families and their children recovering from unexpected hardship shopped at the Clothesline for school clothes, interview outfits, and more.

People often forget how importing clothing is, with one customer saying clothes “not only keep you warm but they help with many other things like self-esteem and they affect how people treat you.” Our neighbors are able to leave the Clothesline feeling stylish and confident.

The Clothesline will be closed from June 12th to June 29th while we move. Due to the move, we will be unable to accept donations between June 7th and August 1st. We anticipate the Clothesline to open at our new location the first week of August. Details about an opening event to come!

We need volunteers to help with the move! If you are interested, please sign up here.