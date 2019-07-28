West Seattle weekend scene: Mauna Kea telescope opponents’ rally

A caller asked us about a rally at Don Armeni, so we headed that way and found the group shown in our photo, gathering in opposition to the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Hawai’i island, atop Mauna Kea (which like Mount Rainier is a 14,000-foot dormant volcano). Project opponents say the “proposed 18-story observatory … would cause irreparable harm to our sacred mountaintop …” The project was supposed to start construction earlier this month, but protests continue on the mountain. Here’s the latest from Hawai’i.