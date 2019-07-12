West Seattle Friday; Summer Fest begins, Shakespeare in the Park, Lights for Liberty, more

Happy Friday! Our highlights begin with West Seattle Summer Fest‘s first day:

QUICK LINKS FOR WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST, DAY 1: The festival’s official hours today are 10 am-8 pm (music runs later). We’re in the Information Booth as usual for as-it-happens coverage starting later this morning (also watch our Twitter feed for festival scenes), but here meantime are the toplines:

Shopping: 10 am-8 pm – here’s the list of both year-round merchants with sales and visiting vendors with booths

Kids’ rides and activities: 10 am-8 pm – here are ride hours and prices plus other info; go here to find out about the Kids’ Pirate Treasure Hunt

Food: Year-round food/beverage purveyors are offering “extended service,” which for many means outdoor cafés – here’s the list of those businesses plus visiting vendors

Music/entertainment/events: Three stages – main stage on California north of Oregon (schedule here), community stage in Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska, south (wooden instruments and more) stage on California just before Edmunds (schedules here)

Beer garden: Next to the main stage, open late

Community groups: In the Info Booth and a second “community gathering tent” – find the list of who’s where and when here

Pet Junction: By Next to Nature, on west side of California north of Alaska – see the vendor list here

Art – You can make it at Summer Fest!

Mothers’ Room – Hosted by Nurturing Expressions (4727 44th SW, WSB sponsor) – a place for changing/feeding babies, etc.

See you at Summer Fest! P.S. Metro reroute details are linked here

Other West Seattle highlights for today/tonight:

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Another swim-meet closure today.

BINGO! Yet another reason to come to The Junction – weekly bingo at the Senior Center, 11 am-2:30 pm. 18+. (4217 SW Oregon)

KYLE CRAFT: And even MORE in The Junction – live record-release performance, in-store at Easy Street Records, 6:30 pm. (California/Alaska)

BACKYARD BARD: “Stripped-down” Shakespeare with GreenStage at High Point Commons Park, 7 pm – “Merry Wives of Windsor.” Free! (6400 SW Sylvan Way)

‘PATRINELL: THE TOTAL EXPERIENCE’: New documentary about Rev. Pat Wright, longtime leader of the Total Experience Gospel Choir, 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, where she and the choir rehearsed for years. (7904 35th SW)

LIGHTS FOR LIBERTY: Vigil at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, 8 pm, part of nationwide protests against asylum-seeking families/children being held in border detention. (2701 Alki SW)

MUCH, MUCH MORE … see it all on our complete calendar!