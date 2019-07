9:26 PM: A big response is headed to Alki/62nd SW (land and sea) for what was dispatched as a possible kayaker in trouble.

9:30 PM: Some units are being sent to Seacrest/Don Armeni, the usual rendezvous point if someone needs to be brought to shore for medical attention.

9:35 PM: Kayaker’s been found, per SFD, and is being helped to get to shore. A medic unit will be sent to the beach.