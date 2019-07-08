VIDEO: Music Under the Stars, in evening West Seattle sunshine

Perfect night on Puget Ridge! This was the second of four Monday nights for the relocated Music Under the Stars events at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. The grassy space north of the garden’s iconic courtyard proved to be a perfect setting for the live half-hour recital preceding the broadcast audio from the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s Benaroya Hall concert. The recital is performed by student musicians, tonight an excellent quartet from the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra:

We recorded them performing Haydn‘s String Quartet #1, Opus 77. They were scheduled to return during the broadcast intermission with a Schubert piece. Admission is free and you are welcome to bring family, friends, neighbors, a picnic dinner, and stay for as little or as much of the event as you want. You have two more chances, July 15 and 22, mini-recital at 7:30 pm, live broadcast at 8. This map of the SSC campus shows where to find the garden.

SIDE NOTE – MORE SUMMER OUTDOOR MUSIC: This weekend (Friday through Sunday), West Seattle Summer Fest in The Junction; one week from tomorrow, the West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park (7 pm July 16th, east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center); six Thursday nights starting July 18th (6:30 pm), Summer Concerts at Hiawatha. And more – watch our calendar!