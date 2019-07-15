TUESDAY: Concert in the Park 2019 with West Seattle Big Band!

(Video courtesy Ralph Lane Productions)

That video is from yesterday, when the West Seattle Big Band played to a big crowd at the Ballard Locks – and tomorrow night, you can see them right here at home, during their 24th annual Concert in the Park. Free! Just BYO chair/blanket to the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, along Walnut south of Lander – the music starts at 7 pm Tuesday (July 16th).

(WSB photo from WSBB Concert in the Park 2018)

The WSBB is directed by Jim Edwards, also a coordinator of the West Seattle Grand Parade, and the concert has another connection to Saturday’s parade – presentation of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community. As reported here last week, this year’s honoree is philanthropist Adah Rhodes Cruzen, and you can applaud her at tomorrow night’s concert. Side note – its past winners include WSBB director Jim and wife Barbara Edwards, who as the video clip above shows, just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary!

P.S. Don’t let today’s rain worry you … tomorrow’s forecast looks dry. All ages are welcome to come enjoy the WSBB’s outstanding music. You can even get up and dance if you feel like it.