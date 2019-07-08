West Seattle, Washington

08 Monday

58℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-holiday Monday; this week’s alerts

July 8, 2019 6:57 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning!

Alerts for this week:

AVALON/35TH PROJECT: The latest weekly update went out last Wednesday because of the holiday; among other key points, tonight’s work will include a water shutoff.

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: Thursday night (6-ish) through Sunday night, streets in the heart of The Junction will be closed for West Seattle Summer Fest – SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th, California SW between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds (with SW Oregon remaining open for west-east traffic). Metro hasn’t posted the bus reroutes yet but we’ll link them when available later this week, and they’ll be linked in our coverage throughout the festival too.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-holiday Monday; this week's alerts"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.