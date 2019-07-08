TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-holiday Monday; this week’s alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning!

Alerts for this week:

AVALON/35TH PROJECT: The latest weekly update went out last Wednesday because of the holiday; among other key points, tonight’s work will include a water shutoff.

SUMMER FEST ROAD CLOSURES/BUS REROUTES: Thursday night (6-ish) through Sunday night, streets in the heart of The Junction will be closed for West Seattle Summer Fest – SW Alaska between 42nd and 44th, California SW between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds (with SW Oregon remaining open for west-east traffic). Metro hasn’t posted the bus reroutes yet but we’ll link them when available later this week, and they’ll be linked in our coverage throughout the festival too.