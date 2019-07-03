AVALON/35th PROJECT: What’s next – holiday weekend and beyond

With the long holiday weekend about to begin, SDOT has just sent its weekly update on what’s next for the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project:

There will be no work taking place on July 4 or 5, but traffic control will remain in place.

Over the holiday weekend, the following side streets will remain closed:

SW Andover St at SW Avalon Way

SW Bradford St at SW Avalon Way

SW Charlestown St at SW Avalon Way

SW Snoqualmie St at 35th Ave SW

Work resumes the week of July 8 with continued work on:

SW Avalon Way with

-base repairs between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St

-tentative paving between south of SW Charlestown St and south of SW Andover St on July 12

-sidewalks at SW Spokane St

-water utility work on SW Charlestown St

35th Ave SW with

-road excavation on the west side between SW Alaska St and SW Oregon St. Driveways will remain accessible at this time.

-water utility work on the new water main

Our second water shutdown will take place the evening of Monday, July 8, from 9 PM to 6 AM. The same area that experienced the first shut down, will experience this shut down. If you are impacted by this shutdown, SPU will notify you with a flyer or door hanger. If you have questions about, or experience problems with, your water service, contact SPU’s 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.