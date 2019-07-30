TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: July’s last Tuesday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning. No transit alerts or traffic incidents reported in our area so far.

WATER TAXI: Some readers pointed out that the smaller Spirit of Kingston was on the West Seattle run yesterday, unannounced, and that led to some capacity challenges. So we checked MarineTraffic.com this morning and it shows SoK on the run again this morning.

REMINDER FOR LATER THIS WEEK: The NB Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to be closed 11 pm Friday-noon Sunday for “joint and pavement repairs.”