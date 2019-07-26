TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in our area so far. One transit alert:

Transit Alert – Route 56 to downtown Seattle due to leave Alki at 7:16 AM will not operate this morning. — King County Metro 🚏🚌🚎⛴🚐 (@kcmetrobus) July 26, 2019

FERRY TRAFFIC ALERT: From Washington State Ferries:

Passengers traveling through Fauntleroy this weekend should prepare for potential delays getting to the tollbooth starting tomorrow. Washington State Ferries has learned that the city of Seattle has permitted event staging in front of Lincoln Park from 6 a.m. Friday, July 26, through 6 a.m. Sunday, July 28, as part of Sesame Street’s Road Trip event. This may block Fauntleroy Way ferry staging lanes between Southwest Kenyon and Southwest Monroe streets, possibly leading to extensive backups. Travelers should give themselves extra time to get to the terminal. As a reminder, ferry traffic queues that extend beyond Lincoln Park continue on Fauntleroy Way. Drivers should avoid using nearby 47th Avenue to get in line.

STADIUM ZONE: The Mariners continue their series against the Tigers tonight, 7:10 pm.