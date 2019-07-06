SUMMER FEST COUNTDOWN: This year’s raffle quilt!

Six days until the start of West Seattle Summer Fest! So many reasons, big and small, that you will want to visit at least once – like this tradition, the annual quilt-raffle fundraiser!. Stina Lane-Cummings from West Seattle Quilters shares the photo and announcement:

If you love bright, modern colors, this year’s West Seattle Quilters’ Raffle Quilt is the quilt for you! Purchase your tickets (still only $1 each) at the 2019 West Seattle Summer Fest (July 12 – 14) outside the Stop ‘N’ Shop. After Summer Fest, tickets will be available at the Senior Center reception desk. Ticket sales go directly to the Senior Center. The drawing for the winning ticket takes place during Rainbow Bingo, September 27, 2019; you don’t need to be present to win.

Titled “Westside Staircase,” this year’s quilt is a striking zig-zag design in vivid batiks against a pale teal background. At 65″ x 80″, it’s a perfect throw for your sofa or bed.

West Seattle Quilters meet at the Senior Center on the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 pm to share quilting ideas and projects. Quilters of all ages, abilities, and quilting styles are welcome to join us!