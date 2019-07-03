REMINDER: 25th annual West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade tomorrow!

(WSB file photo)

Start your holiday with West Seattle’s only Independence Day parade – the 25th annual 4th of July Kids’ Parade in North Admiral! Gather at 44th and Sunset (or as close as you can get) by 10 am – the route is on the parade website (you can sit on the curb and be a spectator if you want). Led by SPD, SFD, and the “neighborhood blue truck” as organizers call it, the parade features all the families who show up – often with decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, strollers, and scooters. After a few words from organizers Nicole Lutomski and Megan Erb, and the national anthem by Leilani Nitkey, it’s a low-key meander along a few blocks, ultimately ending at Hamilton Viewpoint Park for sack races and craft activities (presented by some of the parade’s community co-sponsors). Food and treat trucks will be there too, as well as the SPD and SFD vehicles that participate. We’re proud to be among this year’s co-sponsors – see you at the parade!