Remembering Al Finch, 1933-2019

The family of Al Finch is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Alfred (Al) Walter Finch

1933-2019

Alfred Walter Finch, affectionately known as “Al,” was surrounded by his loving family as he passed peacefully on June 11, 2019.

The first born of three children to Alfred and Ann Finch of Seattle, Al began entrepreneurship at a young age: clerking with his mother in their West Seattle market, managing a paper route, and buying and selling refurbished automobiles.

Al graduated from West Seattle High School and continued his education at the University of Washington, where he earned a BS in mechanical engineering. In addition to his studies, Al rowed Husky crew and joined the United States Air Force ROTC. Following graduation, Al proudly served in the Air Force while stationed in Oklahoma, Texas, and Ohio, serving as a Second Lieutenant piloting the KC 97 for the Strategic Air Command and retiring as a Captain.

Al was a devoted husband and happily married to Elisabeth for 60 years. As residents of Mercer Island from 1969 until present, they worked and raised their two children, Libby and Stephanie. Al, a Seattle businessman and real estate investor, owned and managed Emerald City Door for 17 years. Al continued his passion for flying: as a member of NW Seaplane Pilots Association, actively flying in the Pacific NW and Canada, and commuting between Seattle and their second home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Al’s happiest times were spent with Elisabeth and friends: traveling, fishing, skiing, boating, playing bridge, and golfing as members of the Overlake Golf and Country Club in Medina, Washington and the Boulders Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He is survived by his beloved wife Elisabeth, his loving daughters, Libby (Steve) Miller and Stephanie St Mary, sisters Diane (Jim) Creighton and Geraldine Finch, and grandchildren Maggie, Charlie, Will, and Lizzie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to StolenYouth www.stolenyouth.org.